Icelandic krónas to Honduran lempiras today

Convert ISK to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
182.03 hnl

1.000 ISK = 0.1820 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.712
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6590.8541.79520.436
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0071.1330.5841.22713.964
1 CAD0.7410.6790.99311.1260.581.21913.873

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Honduran Lempira
1 ISK0.18203 HNL
5 ISK0.91014 HNL
10 ISK1.82028 HNL
20 ISK3.64056 HNL
50 ISK9.10140 HNL
100 ISK18.20280 HNL
250 ISK45.50700 HNL
500 ISK91.01400 HNL
1000 ISK182.02800 HNL
2000 ISK364.05600 HNL
5000 ISK910.14000 HNL
10000 ISK1,820.28000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Icelandic Króna
1 HNL5.49367 ISK
5 HNL27.46835 ISK
10 HNL54.93670 ISK
20 HNL109.87340 ISK
50 HNL274.68350 ISK
100 HNL549.36700 ISK
250 HNL1,373.41750 ISK
500 HNL2,746.83500 ISK
1000 HNL5,493.67000 ISK
2000 HNL10,987.34000 ISK
5000 HNL27,468.35000 ISK
10000 HNL54,936.70000 ISK