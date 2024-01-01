5,000 Honduran lempiras to Icelandic krónas

Convert HNL to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 hnl
27,945.45 isk

L1.000 HNL = kr5.589 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
HNL to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 HNL to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.60755.6527
Low5.48925.4892
Average5.55465.5725
Change0.31%0.66%
1 HNL to ISK stats

The performance of HNL to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.6075 and a 30 day low of 5.4892. This means the 30 day average was 5.5546. The change for HNL to ISK was 0.31.

The performance of HNL to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.6527 and a 90 day low of 5.4892. This means the 90 day average was 5.5725. The change for HNL to ISK was 0.66.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Icelandic Króna
1 HNL5.58909 ISK
5 HNL27.94545 ISK
10 HNL55.89090 ISK
20 HNL111.78180 ISK
50 HNL279.45450 ISK
100 HNL558.90900 ISK
250 HNL1,397.27250 ISK
500 HNL2,794.54500 ISK
1000 HNL5,589.09000 ISK
2000 HNL11,178.18000 ISK
5000 HNL27,945.45000 ISK
10000 HNL55,890.90000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Honduran Lempira
1 ISK0.17892 HNL
5 ISK0.89460 HNL
10 ISK1.78920 HNL
20 ISK3.57840 HNL
50 ISK8.94600 HNL
100 ISK17.89200 HNL
250 ISK44.73000 HNL
500 ISK89.46000 HNL
1000 ISK178.92000 HNL
2000 ISK357.84000 HNL
5000 ISK894.60000 HNL
10000 ISK1,789.20000 HNL