Honduran lempira to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Icelandic krónas is currently 5.589 today, reflecting a 0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 1.169% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 5.608 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 5.508 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.609% decrease in value.