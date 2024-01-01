Honduran lempiras to Indian rupees today

Convert HNL to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
3,358.68 inr

1.000 HNL = 3.359 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4761.4721.6610.96818.187
1 GBP1.17111.274105.9091.7231.9441.13321.289
1 USD0.9190.785183.1311.3531.5260.8916.711
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Indian Rupee
1 HNL3.35868 INR
5 HNL16.79340 INR
10 HNL33.58680 INR
20 HNL67.17360 INR
50 HNL167.93400 INR
100 HNL335.86800 INR
250 HNL839.67000 INR
500 HNL1,679.34000 INR
1000 HNL3,358.68000 INR
2000 HNL6,717.36000 INR
5000 HNL16,793.40000 INR
10000 HNL33,586.80000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Honduran Lempira
1 INR0.29774 HNL
5 INR1.48868 HNL
10 INR2.97736 HNL
20 INR5.95472 HNL
50 INR14.88680 HNL
100 INR29.77360 HNL
250 INR74.43400 HNL
500 INR148.86800 HNL
1000 INR297.73600 HNL
2000 INR595.47200 HNL
5000 INR1,488.68000 HNL
10000 INR2,977.36000 HNL