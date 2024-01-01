Honduran lempiras to Russian rubles today

Convert HNL to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
3,737.71 rub

1.000 HNL = 3.738 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4241.4721.6620.96818.199
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8541.7231.9461.13421.305
1 USD0.920.786183.161.3541.5280.89116.737
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Russian Ruble
1 HNL3.73771 RUB
5 HNL18.68855 RUB
10 HNL37.37710 RUB
20 HNL74.75420 RUB
50 HNL186.88550 RUB
100 HNL373.77100 RUB
250 HNL934.42750 RUB
500 HNL1,868.85500 RUB
1000 HNL3,737.71000 RUB
2000 HNL7,475.42000 RUB
5000 HNL18,688.55000 RUB
10000 HNL37,377.10000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Honduran Lempira
1 RUB0.26754 HNL
5 RUB1.33772 HNL
10 RUB2.67544 HNL
20 RUB5.35088 HNL
50 RUB13.37720 HNL
100 RUB26.75440 HNL
250 RUB66.88600 HNL
500 RUB133.77200 HNL
1000 RUB267.54400 HNL
2000 RUB535.08800 HNL
5000 RUB1,337.72000 HNL
10000 RUB2,675.44000 HNL