Honduran lempira to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Russian rubles is currently 3.589 today, reflecting a -2.235% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -2.970% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 3.720 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 3.589 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.177% decrease in value.