Honduran lempira to Russian rubles Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Honduran lempira to Russian rubles history summary. This is the Honduran lempira (HNL) to Russian rubles (RUB) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HNL and RUB historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
1 HNL = 3.58852 RUB
Honduran lempira to Russian rubles exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Russian rubles is currently 3.589 today, reflecting a -2.235% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -2.970% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 3.720 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 3.589 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.177% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
