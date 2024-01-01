Icelandic krónas to Croatian kunas today

Convert ISK to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
51.63 hrk

1.000 ISK = 0.05163 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Croatian Kuna
1 ISK0.05163 HRK
5 ISK0.25816 HRK
10 ISK0.51632 HRK
20 ISK1.03263 HRK
50 ISK2.58159 HRK
100 ISK5.16317 HRK
250 ISK12.90793 HRK
500 ISK25.81585 HRK
1000 ISK51.63170 HRK
2000 ISK103.26340 HRK
5000 ISK258.15850 HRK
10000 ISK516.31700 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Icelandic Króna
1 HRK19.36790 ISK
5 HRK96.83950 ISK
10 HRK193.67900 ISK
20 HRK387.35800 ISK
50 HRK968.39500 ISK
100 HRK1,936.79000 ISK
250 HRK4,841.97500 ISK
500 HRK9,683.95000 ISK
1000 HRK19,367.90000 ISK
2000 HRK38,735.80000 ISK
5000 HRK96,839.50000 ISK
10000 HRK193,679.00000 ISK