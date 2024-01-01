250 Croatian kunas to Icelandic krónas

Convert HRK to ISK at the real exchange rate

250 hrk
4,944.73 isk

kn1.000 HRK = kr19.78 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 HRK to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.795319.8992
Low19.408519.4085
Average19.621919.6714
Change0.66%1.00%
1 HRK to ISK stats

The performance of HRK to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.7953 and a 30 day low of 19.4085. This means the 30 day average was 19.6219. The change for HRK to ISK was 0.66.

The performance of HRK to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.8992 and a 90 day low of 19.4085. This means the 90 day average was 19.6714. The change for HRK to ISK was 1.00.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Icelandic Króna
1 HRK19.77890 ISK
5 HRK98.89450 ISK
10 HRK197.78900 ISK
20 HRK395.57800 ISK
50 HRK988.94500 ISK
100 HRK1,977.89000 ISK
250 HRK4,944.72500 ISK
500 HRK9,889.45000 ISK
1000 HRK19,778.90000 ISK
2000 HRK39,557.80000 ISK
5000 HRK98,894.50000 ISK
10000 HRK197,789.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Croatian Kuna
1 ISK0.05056 HRK
5 ISK0.25280 HRK
10 ISK0.50559 HRK
20 ISK1.01118 HRK
50 ISK2.52795 HRK
100 ISK5.05590 HRK
250 ISK12.63975 HRK
500 ISK25.27950 HRK
1000 ISK50.55900 HRK
2000 ISK101.11800 HRK
5000 ISK252.79500 HRK
10000 ISK505.59000 HRK