Croatian kuna to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Icelandic krónas is currently 19.779 today, reflecting a 0.514% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 1.417% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 19.779 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 19.472 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.