1,000 isk
270.63 nio

1.000 ISK = 0.2706 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ISK0.27063 NIO
5 ISK1.35313 NIO
10 ISK2.70625 NIO
20 ISK5.41250 NIO
50 ISK13.53125 NIO
100 ISK27.06250 NIO
250 ISK67.65625 NIO
500 ISK135.31250 NIO
1000 ISK270.62500 NIO
2000 ISK541.25000 NIO
5000 ISK1,353.12500 NIO
10000 ISK2,706.25000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Icelandic Króna
1 NIO3.69514 ISK
5 NIO18.47570 ISK
10 NIO36.95140 ISK
20 NIO73.90280 ISK
50 NIO184.75700 ISK
100 NIO369.51400 ISK
250 NIO923.78500 ISK
500 NIO1,847.57000 ISK
1000 NIO3,695.14000 ISK
2000 NIO7,390.28000 ISK
5000 NIO18,475.70000 ISK
10000 NIO36,951.40000 ISK