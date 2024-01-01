Icelandic krónas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert ISK to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
13.17 bam

1.000 ISK = 0.01317 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.717
1 EUR1.09211.4641.4731.6590.8541.79620.442
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1330.5841.22713.965
1 CAD0.7410.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.876

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ISK0.01317 BAM
5 ISK0.06585 BAM
10 ISK0.13170 BAM
20 ISK0.26339 BAM
50 ISK0.65848 BAM
100 ISK1.31695 BAM
250 ISK3.29238 BAM
500 ISK6.58475 BAM
1000 ISK13.16950 BAM
2000 ISK26.33900 BAM
5000 ISK65.84750 BAM
10000 ISK131.69500 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Icelandic Króna
1 BAM75.93320 ISK
5 BAM379.66600 ISK
10 BAM759.33200 ISK
20 BAM1,518.66400 ISK
50 BAM3,796.66000 ISK
100 BAM7,593.32000 ISK
250 BAM18,983.30000 ISK
500 BAM37,966.60000 ISK
1000 BAM75,933.20000 ISK
2000 BAM151,866.40000 ISK
5000 BAM379,666.00000 ISK
10000 BAM759,332.00000 ISK