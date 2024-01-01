Icelandic krónas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert ISK to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
77.73 nok

1.000 ISK = 0.07773 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.715
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6580.8541.79520.436
1 SGD0.7460.68411.0061.1340.5841.22713.968
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Norwegian Krone
1 ISK0.07773 NOK
5 ISK0.38866 NOK
10 ISK0.77731 NOK
20 ISK1.55462 NOK
50 ISK3.88656 NOK
100 ISK7.77312 NOK
250 ISK19.43280 NOK
500 ISK38.86560 NOK
1000 ISK77.73120 NOK
2000 ISK155.46240 NOK
5000 ISK388.65600 NOK
10000 ISK777.31200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Icelandic Króna
1 NOK12.86480 ISK
5 NOK64.32400 ISK
10 NOK128.64800 ISK
20 NOK257.29600 ISK
50 NOK643.24000 ISK
100 NOK1,286.48000 ISK
250 NOK3,216.20000 ISK
500 NOK6,432.40000 ISK
1000 NOK12,864.80000 ISK
2000 NOK25,729.60000 ISK
5000 NOK64,324.00000 ISK
10000 NOK128,648.00000 ISK