Icelandic krónas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert ISK to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
52.93 cny

1.000 ISK = 0.05293 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ISK0.05293 CNY
5 ISK0.26467 CNY
10 ISK0.52934 CNY
20 ISK1.05867 CNY
50 ISK2.64668 CNY
100 ISK5.29335 CNY
250 ISK13.23338 CNY
500 ISK26.46675 CNY
1000 ISK52.93350 CNY
2000 ISK105.86700 CNY
5000 ISK264.66750 CNY
10000 ISK529.33500 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Icelandic Króna
1 CNY18.89160 ISK
5 CNY94.45800 ISK
10 CNY188.91600 ISK
20 CNY377.83200 ISK
50 CNY944.58000 ISK
100 CNY1,889.16000 ISK
250 CNY4,722.90000 ISK
500 CNY9,445.80000 ISK
1000 CNY18,891.60000 ISK
2000 CNY37,783.20000 ISK
5000 CNY94,458.00000 ISK
10000 CNY188,916.00000 ISK