Icelandic krónas to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert ISK to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
806.19 bdt

1.000 ISK = 0.8062 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.717
1 EUR1.09211.4641.4731.6590.8541.79620.442
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1330.5841.22713.965
1 CAD0.7410.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.876

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ISK0.80619 BDT
5 ISK4.03096 BDT
10 ISK8.06192 BDT
20 ISK16.12384 BDT
50 ISK40.30960 BDT
100 ISK80.61920 BDT
250 ISK201.54800 BDT
500 ISK403.09600 BDT
1000 ISK806.19200 BDT
2000 ISK1,612.38400 BDT
5000 ISK4,030.96000 BDT
10000 ISK8,061.92000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Icelandic Króna
1 BDT1.24040 ISK
5 BDT6.20200 ISK
10 BDT12.40400 ISK
20 BDT24.80800 ISK
50 BDT62.02000 ISK
100 BDT124.04000 ISK
250 BDT310.10000 ISK
500 BDT620.20000 ISK
1000 BDT1,240.40000 ISK
2000 BDT2,480.80000 ISK
5000 BDT6,202.00000 ISK
10000 BDT12,404.00000 ISK