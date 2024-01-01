20 Bangladeshi takas to Icelandic krónas

Convert BDT to ISK at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
23.56 isk

Tk1.000 BDT = kr1.178 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
BDT to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.18261.1954
Low1.16441.1644
Average1.17261.1783
Change0.59%-1.43%
1 BDT to ISK stats

The performance of BDT to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1826 and a 30 day low of 1.1644. This means the 30 day average was 1.1726. The change for BDT to ISK was 0.59.

The performance of BDT to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1954 and a 90 day low of 1.1644. This means the 90 day average was 1.1783. The change for BDT to ISK was -1.43.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2620.78483.9461.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5390.85691.6821.4997.829
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6560.51555.2030.9034.714
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Icelandic Króna
1 BDT1.17821 ISK
5 BDT5.89105 ISK
10 BDT11.78210 ISK
20 BDT23.56420 ISK
50 BDT58.91050 ISK
100 BDT117.82100 ISK
250 BDT294.55250 ISK
500 BDT589.10500 ISK
1000 BDT1,178.21000 ISK
2000 BDT2,356.42000 ISK
5000 BDT5,891.05000 ISK
10000 BDT11,782.10000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ISK0.84874 BDT
5 ISK4.24371 BDT
10 ISK8.48742 BDT
20 ISK16.97484 BDT
50 ISK42.43710 BDT
100 ISK84.87420 BDT
250 ISK212.18550 BDT
500 ISK424.37100 BDT
1000 ISK848.74200 BDT
2000 ISK1,697.48400 BDT
5000 ISK4,243.71000 BDT
10000 ISK8,487.42000 BDT