Icelandic krónas to Serbian dinars today

Convert ISK to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
789.40 rsd

1.000 ISK = 0.7894 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7481.4721.6580.96818.208
1 GBP1.1711.278106.221.7241.9411.13421.313
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3481.5180.88716.674
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Serbian Dinar
1 ISK0.78940 RSD
5 ISK3.94698 RSD
10 ISK7.89396 RSD
20 ISK15.78792 RSD
50 ISK39.46980 RSD
100 ISK78.93960 RSD
250 ISK197.34900 RSD
500 ISK394.69800 RSD
1000 ISK789.39600 RSD
2000 ISK1,578.79200 RSD
5000 ISK3,946.98000 RSD
10000 ISK7,893.96000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 RSD1.26679 ISK
5 RSD6.33395 ISK
10 RSD12.66790 ISK
20 RSD25.33580 ISK
50 RSD63.33950 ISK
100 RSD126.67900 ISK
250 RSD316.69750 ISK
500 RSD633.39500 ISK
1000 RSD1,266.79000 ISK
2000 RSD2,533.58000 ISK
5000 RSD6,333.95000 ISK
10000 RSD12,667.90000 ISK