Icelandic krónas to Argentine pesos today

Convert ISK to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
6,274.82 ars

1.000 ISK = 6.275 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.717
1 EUR1.09211.4641.4731.6590.8541.79620.442
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1330.5841.22713.965
1 CAD0.7410.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.876

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Argentine Peso
1 ISK6.27482 ARS
5 ISK31.37410 ARS
10 ISK62.74820 ARS
20 ISK125.49640 ARS
50 ISK313.74100 ARS
100 ISK627.48200 ARS
250 ISK1,568.70500 ARS
500 ISK3,137.41000 ARS
1000 ISK6,274.82000 ARS
2000 ISK12,549.64000 ARS
5000 ISK31,374.10000 ARS
10000 ISK62,748.20000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 ARS0.15937 ISK
5 ARS0.79684 ISK
10 ARS1.59367 ISK
20 ARS3.18734 ISK
50 ARS7.96835 ISK
100 ARS15.93670 ISK
250 ARS39.84175 ISK
500 ARS79.68350 ISK
1000 ARS159.36700 ISK
2000 ARS318.73400 ISK
5000 ARS796.83500 ISK
10000 ARS1,593.67000 ISK