Icelandic krónas to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert ISK to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
280.76 uyu

1.000 ISK = 0.2808 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5180.7821.64518.714
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6580.8541.79620.436
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0071.1330.5841.22813.968
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.2213.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Uruguayan Peso
1 ISK0.28076 UYU
5 ISK1.40380 UYU
10 ISK2.80760 UYU
20 ISK5.61520 UYU
50 ISK14.03800 UYU
100 ISK28.07600 UYU
250 ISK70.19000 UYU
500 ISK140.38000 UYU
1000 ISK280.76000 UYU
2000 ISK561.52000 UYU
5000 ISK1,403.80000 UYU
10000 ISK2,807.60000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 UYU3.56176 ISK
5 UYU17.80880 ISK
10 UYU35.61760 ISK
20 UYU71.23520 ISK
50 UYU178.08800 ISK
100 UYU356.17600 ISK
250 UYU890.44000 ISK
500 UYU1,780.88000 ISK
1000 UYU3,561.76000 ISK
2000 UYU7,123.52000 ISK
5000 UYU17,808.80000 ISK
10000 UYU35,617.60000 ISK