Icelandic krónas to Georgian laris today

Convert ISK to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
19.91 gel

1.000 ISK = 0.01991 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Georgian Lari
1 ISK0.01991 GEL
5 ISK0.09957 GEL
10 ISK0.19914 GEL
20 ISK0.39829 GEL
50 ISK0.99572 GEL
100 ISK1.99143 GEL
250 ISK4.97858 GEL
500 ISK9.95715 GEL
1000 ISK19.91430 GEL
2000 ISK39.82860 GEL
5000 ISK99.57150 GEL
10000 ISK199.14300 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Icelandic Króna
1 GEL50.21510 ISK
5 GEL251.07550 ISK
10 GEL502.15100 ISK
20 GEL1,004.30200 ISK
50 GEL2,510.75500 ISK
100 GEL5,021.51000 ISK
250 GEL12,553.77500 ISK
500 GEL25,107.55000 ISK
1000 GEL50,215.10000 ISK
2000 GEL100,430.20000 ISK
5000 GEL251,075.50000 ISK
10000 GEL502,151.00000 ISK