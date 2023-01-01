5000 Georgian laris to Icelandic krónas

Convert GEL to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 gel
258,576.00 isk

1.00000 GEL = 51.71520 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.090990.90851.493881.660930.9639518.7407
1 GBP1.1496911.25415104.5131.717431.909491.1082421.5452
1 USD0.916650.797353183.33351.36941.522530.8836517.1791
1 INR0.01100010.009568210.01210.01643280.01827040.01060380.206149

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Icelandic Króna
1 GEL51.71520 ISK
5 GEL258.57600 ISK
10 GEL517.15200 ISK
20 GEL1034.30400 ISK
50 GEL2585.76000 ISK
100 GEL5171.52000 ISK
250 GEL12928.80000 ISK
500 GEL25857.60000 ISK
1000 GEL51715.20000 ISK
2000 GEL103430.40000 ISK
5000 GEL258576.00000 ISK
10000 GEL517152.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Georgian Lari
1 ISK0.01934 GEL
5 ISK0.09668 GEL
10 ISK0.19337 GEL
20 ISK0.38673 GEL
50 ISK0.96683 GEL
100 ISK1.93367 GEL
250 ISK4.83417 GEL
500 ISK9.66835 GEL
1000 ISK19.33670 GEL
2000 ISK38.67340 GEL
5000 ISK96.68350 GEL
10000 ISK193.36700 GEL