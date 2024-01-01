Icelandic krónas to Djiboutian francs today

Convert ISK to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
1,308 djf

1.000 ISK = 1.308 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7431.4731.6590.96818.23
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2231.7251.9421.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.0911.3491.5190.88616.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Djiboutian Franc
1 ISK1.30787 DJF
5 ISK6.53935 DJF
10 ISK13.07870 DJF
20 ISK26.15740 DJF
50 ISK65.39350 DJF
100 ISK130.78700 DJF
250 ISK326.96750 DJF
500 ISK653.93500 DJF
1000 ISK1,307.87000 DJF
2000 ISK2,615.74000 DJF
5000 ISK6,539.35000 DJF
10000 ISK13,078.70000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 DJF0.76461 ISK
5 DJF3.82303 ISK
10 DJF7.64605 ISK
20 DJF15.29210 ISK
50 DJF38.23025 ISK
100 DJF76.46050 ISK
250 DJF191.15125 ISK
500 DJF382.30250 ISK
1000 DJF764.60500 ISK
2000 DJF1,529.21000 ISK
5000 DJF3,823.02500 ISK
10000 DJF7,646.05000 ISK