Icelandic krónas to Saudi riyals today

Convert ISK to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
27.58 sar

1.000 ISK = 0.02758 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Saudi Riyal
1 ISK0.02758 SAR
5 ISK0.13789 SAR
10 ISK0.27577 SAR
20 ISK0.55154 SAR
50 ISK1.37885 SAR
100 ISK2.75770 SAR
250 ISK6.89425 SAR
500 ISK13.78850 SAR
1000 ISK27.57700 SAR
2000 ISK55.15400 SAR
5000 ISK137.88500 SAR
10000 ISK275.77000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Icelandic Króna
1 SAR36.26210 ISK
5 SAR181.31050 ISK
10 SAR362.62100 ISK
20 SAR725.24200 ISK
50 SAR1,813.10500 ISK
100 SAR3,626.21000 ISK
250 SAR9,065.52500 ISK
500 SAR18,131.05000 ISK
1000 SAR36,262.10000 ISK
2000 SAR72,524.20000 ISK
5000 SAR181,310.50000 ISK
10000 SAR362,621.00000 ISK