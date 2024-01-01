Icelandic krónas to Jamaican dollars today

Convert ISK to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
1,129.79 jmd

1.000 ISK = 1.130 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Jamaican Dollar
1 ISK1.12979 JMD
5 ISK5.64895 JMD
10 ISK11.29790 JMD
20 ISK22.59580 JMD
50 ISK56.48950 JMD
100 ISK112.97900 JMD
250 ISK282.44750 JMD
500 ISK564.89500 JMD
1000 ISK1,129.79000 JMD
2000 ISK2,259.58000 JMD
5000 ISK5,648.95000 JMD
10000 ISK11,297.90000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 JMD0.88512 ISK
5 JMD4.42561 ISK
10 JMD8.85121 ISK
20 JMD17.70242 ISK
50 JMD44.25605 ISK
100 JMD88.51210 ISK
250 JMD221.28025 ISK
500 JMD442.56050 ISK
1000 JMD885.12100 ISK
2000 JMD1,770.24200 ISK
5000 JMD4,425.60500 ISK
10000 JMD8,851.21000 ISK