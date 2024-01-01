Icelandic krónas to Bahraini dinars today

Convert ISK to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
2.772 bhd

1.000 ISK = 0.002772 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bahraini Dinar
1 ISK0.00277 BHD
5 ISK0.01386 BHD
10 ISK0.02772 BHD
20 ISK0.05544 BHD
50 ISK0.13860 BHD
100 ISK0.27720 BHD
250 ISK0.69300 BHD
500 ISK1.38599 BHD
1000 ISK2.77199 BHD
2000 ISK5.54398 BHD
5000 ISK13.85995 BHD
10000 ISK27.71990 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 BHD360.75200 ISK
5 BHD1,803.76000 ISK
10 BHD3,607.52000 ISK
20 BHD7,215.04000 ISK
50 BHD18,037.60000 ISK
100 BHD36,075.20000 ISK
250 BHD90,188.00000 ISK
500 BHD180,376.00000 ISK
1000 BHD360,752.00000 ISK
2000 BHD721,504.00000 ISK
5000 BHD1,803,760.00000 ISK
10000 BHD3,607,520.00000 ISK