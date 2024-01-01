1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Icelandic krónas

Convert BHD to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
367,135 isk

.د.ب1.000 BHD = kr367.1 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High368.5810370.6190
Low362.5330362.5330
Average365.3499366.6607
Change0.81%-0.80%
1 BHD to ISK stats

The performance of BHD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 368.5810 and a 30 day low of 362.5330. This means the 30 day average was 365.3499. The change for BHD to ISK was 0.81.

The performance of BHD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 370.6190 and a 90 day low of 362.5330. This means the 90 day average was 366.6607. The change for BHD to ISK was -0.80.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 BHD367.13500 ISK
5 BHD1,835.67500 ISK
10 BHD3,671.35000 ISK
20 BHD7,342.70000 ISK
50 BHD18,356.75000 ISK
100 BHD36,713.50000 ISK
250 BHD91,783.75000 ISK
500 BHD183,567.50000 ISK
1000 BHD367,135.00000 ISK
2000 BHD734,270.00000 ISK
5000 BHD1,835,675.00000 ISK
10000 BHD3,671,350.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bahraini Dinar
1 ISK0.00272 BHD
5 ISK0.01362 BHD
10 ISK0.02724 BHD
20 ISK0.05448 BHD
50 ISK0.13619 BHD
100 ISK0.27238 BHD
250 ISK0.68095 BHD
500 ISK1.36189 BHD
1000 ISK2.72379 BHD
2000 ISK5.44758 BHD
5000 ISK13.61895 BHD
10000 ISK27.23790 BHD