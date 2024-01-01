Icelandic krónas to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert ISK to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
57.36 gtq

1.000 ISK = 0.05736 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 ISK0.05736 GTQ
5 ISK0.28679 GTQ
10 ISK0.57357 GTQ
20 ISK1.14715 GTQ
50 ISK2.86787 GTQ
100 ISK5.73574 GTQ
250 ISK14.33935 GTQ
500 ISK28.67870 GTQ
1000 ISK57.35740 GTQ
2000 ISK114.71480 GTQ
5000 ISK286.78700 GTQ
10000 ISK573.57400 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Icelandic Króna
1 GTQ17.43450 ISK
5 GTQ87.17250 ISK
10 GTQ174.34500 ISK
20 GTQ348.69000 ISK
50 GTQ871.72500 ISK
100 GTQ1,743.45000 ISK
250 GTQ4,358.62500 ISK
500 GTQ8,717.25000 ISK
1000 GTQ17,434.50000 ISK
2000 GTQ34,869.00000 ISK
5000 GTQ87,172.50000 ISK
10000 GTQ174,345.00000 ISK