Icelandic krónas to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert ISK to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
113.39 mvr

1.000 ISK = 0.1134 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5190.7821.64418.715
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6580.8541.79520.436
1 SGD0.7460.68411.0061.1340.5841.22713.968
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ISK0.11339 MVR
5 ISK0.56696 MVR
10 ISK1.13391 MVR
20 ISK2.26782 MVR
50 ISK5.66955 MVR
100 ISK11.33910 MVR
250 ISK28.34775 MVR
500 ISK56.69550 MVR
1000 ISK113.39100 MVR
2000 ISK226.78200 MVR
5000 ISK566.95500 MVR
10000 ISK1,133.91000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Icelandic Króna
1 MVR8.81907 ISK
5 MVR44.09535 ISK
10 MVR88.19070 ISK
20 MVR176.38140 ISK
50 MVR440.95350 ISK
100 MVR881.90700 ISK
250 MVR2,204.76750 ISK
500 MVR4,409.53500 ISK
1000 MVR8,819.07000 ISK
2000 MVR17,638.14000 ISK
5000 MVR44,095.35000 ISK
10000 MVR88,190.70000 ISK