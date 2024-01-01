Icelandic krónas to Namibian dollars today

Convert ISK to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
137.64 nad

1.000 ISK = 0.1376 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7391.4731.6580.96818.21
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2121.7241.9411.13421.315
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3491.5190.88716.677
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Namibian Dollar
1 ISK0.13764 NAD
5 ISK0.68818 NAD
10 ISK1.37635 NAD
20 ISK2.75270 NAD
50 ISK6.88175 NAD
100 ISK13.76350 NAD
250 ISK34.40875 NAD
500 ISK68.81750 NAD
1000 ISK137.63500 NAD
2000 ISK275.27000 NAD
5000 ISK688.17500 NAD
10000 ISK1,376.35000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 NAD7.26560 ISK
5 NAD36.32800 ISK
10 NAD72.65600 ISK
20 NAD145.31200 ISK
50 NAD363.28000 ISK
100 NAD726.56000 ISK
250 NAD1,816.40000 ISK
500 NAD3,632.80000 ISK
1000 NAD7,265.60000 ISK
2000 NAD14,531.20000 ISK
5000 NAD36,328.00000 ISK
10000 NAD72,656.00000 ISK