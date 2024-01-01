Icelandic krónas to Brazilian reais today

Convert ISK to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
36.60 brl

1.000 ISK = 0.03660 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7561.4731.6590.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.241.7241.9421.13321.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.0941.3491.5190.88616.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Brazilian Real
1 ISK0.03660 BRL
5 ISK0.18298 BRL
10 ISK0.36597 BRL
20 ISK0.73193 BRL
50 ISK1.82983 BRL
100 ISK3.65966 BRL
250 ISK9.14915 BRL
500 ISK18.29830 BRL
1000 ISK36.59660 BRL
2000 ISK73.19320 BRL
5000 ISK182.98300 BRL
10000 ISK365.96600 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Icelandic Króna
1 BRL27.32500 ISK
5 BRL136.62500 ISK
10 BRL273.25000 ISK
20 BRL546.50000 ISK
50 BRL1,366.25000 ISK
100 BRL2,732.50000 ISK
250 BRL6,831.25000 ISK
500 BRL13,662.50000 ISK
1000 BRL27,325.00000 ISK
2000 BRL54,650.00000 ISK
5000 BRL136,625.00000 ISK
10000 BRL273,250.00000 ISK