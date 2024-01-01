Icelandic krónas to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert ISK to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
747.47 cve

1.000 ISK = 0.7475 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ISK0.74747 CVE
5 ISK3.73735 CVE
10 ISK7.47470 CVE
20 ISK14.94940 CVE
50 ISK37.37350 CVE
100 ISK74.74700 CVE
250 ISK186.86750 CVE
500 ISK373.73500 CVE
1000 ISK747.47000 CVE
2000 ISK1,494.94000 CVE
5000 ISK3,737.35000 CVE
10000 ISK7,474.70000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Icelandic Króna
1 CVE1.33785 ISK
5 CVE6.68925 ISK
10 CVE13.37850 ISK
20 CVE26.75700 ISK
50 CVE66.89250 ISK
100 CVE133.78500 ISK
250 CVE334.46250 ISK
500 CVE668.92500 ISK
1000 CVE1,337.85000 ISK
2000 CVE2,675.70000 ISK
5000 CVE6,689.25000 ISK
10000 CVE13,378.50000 ISK