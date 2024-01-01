Icelandic krónas to Lebanese pounds today

1,000 isk
659,177 lbp

1.000 ISK = 659.2 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3491.5180.7821.64418.714
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6580.8541.79520.438
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1330.5841.22713.966
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.876

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Lebanese Pound
1 ISK659.17700 LBP
5 ISK3,295.88500 LBP
10 ISK6,591.77000 LBP
20 ISK13,183.54000 LBP
50 ISK32,958.85000 LBP
100 ISK65,917.70000 LBP
250 ISK164,794.25000 LBP
500 ISK329,588.50000 LBP
1000 ISK659,177.00000 LBP
2000 ISK1,318,354.00000 LBP
5000 ISK3,295,885.00000 LBP
10000 ISK6,591,770.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 LBP0.00152 ISK
5 LBP0.00759 ISK
10 LBP0.01517 ISK
20 LBP0.03034 ISK
50 LBP0.07585 ISK
100 LBP0.15170 ISK
250 LBP0.37926 ISK
500 LBP0.75852 ISK
1000 LBP1.51704 ISK
2000 LBP3.03408 ISK
5000 LBP7.58520 ISK
10000 LBP15.17040 ISK