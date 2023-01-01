1 thousand Lebanese pounds to Icelandic krónas

Convert LBP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
9.33 isk

1.00000 LBP = 0.00933 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:50
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 LBP0.00933 ISK
5 LBP0.04663 ISK
10 LBP0.09326 ISK
20 LBP0.18653 ISK
50 LBP0.46632 ISK
100 LBP0.93264 ISK
250 LBP2.33159 ISK
500 LBP4.66318 ISK
1000 LBP9.32635 ISK
2000 LBP18.65270 ISK
5000 LBP46.63175 ISK
10000 LBP93.26350 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Lebanese Pound
1 ISK107.22300 LBP
5 ISK536.11500 LBP
10 ISK1072.23000 LBP
20 ISK2144.46000 LBP
50 ISK5361.15000 LBP
100 ISK10722.30000 LBP
250 ISK26805.75000 LBP
500 ISK53611.50000 LBP
1000 ISK107223.00000 LBP
2000 ISK214446.00000 LBP
5000 ISK536115.00000 LBP
10000 ISK1072230.00000 LBP