Icelandic krónas to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert ISK to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
80.51 tjs

1.000 ISK = 0.08051 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9161.341.3481.5180.7821.64418.713
1 EUR1.09211.4631.4731.6580.8541.79620.437
1 SGD0.7460.68311.0061.1330.5841.22713.967
1 CAD0.7420.6790.99411.1260.581.21913.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ISK0.08051 TJS
5 ISK0.40253 TJS
10 ISK0.80506 TJS
20 ISK1.61012 TJS
50 ISK4.02530 TJS
100 ISK8.05059 TJS
250 ISK20.12648 TJS
500 ISK40.25295 TJS
1000 ISK80.50590 TJS
2000 ISK161.01180 TJS
5000 ISK402.52950 TJS
10000 ISK805.05900 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Icelandic Króna
1 TJS12.42140 ISK
5 TJS62.10700 ISK
10 TJS124.21400 ISK
20 TJS248.42800 ISK
50 TJS621.07000 ISK
100 TJS1,242.14000 ISK
250 TJS3,105.35000 ISK
500 TJS6,210.70000 ISK
1000 TJS12,421.40000 ISK
2000 TJS24,842.80000 ISK
5000 TJS62,107.00000 ISK
10000 TJS124,214.00000 ISK