1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Icelandic krónas

Convert TJS to ISK

1,000 tjs
12,579.30 isk

1.00000 TJS = 12.57930 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Icelandic krónas

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Icelandic Króna
1 TJS12.57930 ISK
5 TJS62.89650 ISK
10 TJS125.79300 ISK
20 TJS251.58600 ISK
50 TJS628.96500 ISK
100 TJS1257.93000 ISK
250 TJS3144.82500 ISK
500 TJS6289.65000 ISK
1000 TJS12579.30000 ISK
2000 TJS25158.60000 ISK
5000 TJS62896.50000 ISK
10000 TJS125793.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ISK0.07950 TJS
5 ISK0.39748 TJS
10 ISK0.79495 TJS
20 ISK1.58991 TJS
50 ISK3.97477 TJS
100 ISK7.94955 TJS
250 ISK19.87387 TJS
500 ISK39.74775 TJS
1000 ISK79.49550 TJS
2000 ISK158.99100 TJS
5000 ISK397.47750 TJS
10000 ISK794.95500 TJS