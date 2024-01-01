Icelandic krónas to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert ISK to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
60.13 sbd

1.000 ISK = 0.06013 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7481.4721.6580.96818.208
1 GBP1.1711.278106.221.7241.9411.13421.313
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3481.5180.88716.674
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ISK0.06013 SBD
5 ISK0.30063 SBD
10 ISK0.60127 SBD
20 ISK1.20253 SBD
50 ISK3.00633 SBD
100 ISK6.01266 SBD
250 ISK15.03165 SBD
500 ISK30.06330 SBD
1000 ISK60.12660 SBD
2000 ISK120.25320 SBD
5000 ISK300.63300 SBD
10000 ISK601.26600 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 SBD16.63160 ISK
5 SBD83.15800 ISK
10 SBD166.31600 ISK
20 SBD332.63200 ISK
50 SBD831.58000 ISK
100 SBD1,663.16000 ISK
250 SBD4,157.90000 ISK
500 SBD8,315.80000 ISK
1000 SBD16,631.60000 ISK
2000 SBD33,263.20000 ISK
5000 SBD83,158.00000 ISK
10000 SBD166,316.00000 ISK