Icelandic krónas to Haitian gourdes today

Convert ISK to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
970.63 htg

1.000 ISK = 0.9706 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56
How to convert Icelandic krónas to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Haitian Gourde
1 ISK0.97063 HTG
5 ISK4.85314 HTG
10 ISK9.70627 HTG
20 ISK19.41254 HTG
50 ISK48.53135 HTG
100 ISK97.06270 HTG
250 ISK242.65675 HTG
500 ISK485.31350 HTG
1000 ISK970.62700 HTG
2000 ISK1,941.25400 HTG
5000 ISK4,853.13500 HTG
10000 ISK9,706.27000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Icelandic Króna
1 HTG1.03026 ISK
5 HTG5.15130 ISK
10 HTG10.30260 ISK
20 HTG20.60520 ISK
50 HTG51.51300 ISK
100 HTG103.02600 ISK
250 HTG257.56500 ISK
500 HTG515.13000 ISK
1000 HTG1,030.26000 ISK
2000 HTG2,060.52000 ISK
5000 HTG5,151.30000 ISK
10000 HTG10,302.60000 ISK