Hungarian forints to Haitian gourdes today

Convert HUF to HTG at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
3,650.27 htg

1.000 HUF = 0.3650 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7161.4731.6590.96818.201
1 GBP1.1711.278106.1811.7241.9421.13321.304
1 USD0.9160.783183.11.3491.520.88716.673
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Haitian Gourde
2000 HUF730.05400 HTG
5000 HUF1,825.13500 HTG
10000 HUF3,650.27000 HTG
15000 HUF5,475.40500 HTG
20000 HUF7,300.54000 HTG
30000 HUF10,950.81000 HTG
40000 HUF14,601.08000 HTG
50000 HUF18,251.35000 HTG
60000 HUF21,901.62000 HTG
100000 HUF36,502.70000 HTG
150000 HUF54,754.05000 HTG
200000 HUF73,005.40000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Hungarian Forint
1 HTG2.73952 HUF
5 HTG13.69760 HUF
10 HTG27.39520 HUF
20 HTG54.79040 HUF
50 HTG136.97600 HUF
100 HTG273.95200 HUF
250 HTG684.88000 HUF
500 HTG1,369.76000 HUF
1000 HTG2,739.52000 HUF
2000 HTG5,479.04000 HUF
5000 HTG13,697.60000 HUF
10000 HTG27,395.20000 HUF