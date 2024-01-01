1 Haitian gourde to Hungarian forints

Convert HTG to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 htg
3 huf

G1.000 HTG = Ft2.720 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:32
HTG to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 HTG to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.77912.8191
Low2.67512.6751
Average2.71962.7483
Change-2.13%0.35%
1 HTG to HUF stats

The performance of HTG to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7791 and a 30 day low of 2.6751. This means the 30 day average was 2.7196. The change for HTG to HUF was -2.13.

The performance of HTG to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8191 and a 90 day low of 2.6751. This means the 90 day average was 2.7483. The change for HTG to HUF was 0.35.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Hungarian Forint
1 HTG2.71977 HUF
5 HTG13.59885 HUF
10 HTG27.19770 HUF
20 HTG54.39540 HUF
50 HTG135.98850 HUF
100 HTG271.97700 HUF
250 HTG679.94250 HUF
500 HTG1,359.88500 HUF
1000 HTG2,719.77000 HUF
2000 HTG5,439.54000 HUF
5000 HTG13,598.85000 HUF
10000 HTG27,197.70000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Haitian Gourde
2000 HUF735.35800 HTG
5000 HUF1,838.39500 HTG
10000 HUF3,676.79000 HTG
15000 HUF5,515.18500 HTG
20000 HUF7,353.58000 HTG
30000 HUF11,030.37000 HTG
40000 HUF14,707.16000 HTG
50000 HUF18,383.95000 HTG
60000 HUF22,060.74000 HTG
100000 HUF36,767.90000 HTG
150000 HUF55,151.85000 HTG
200000 HUF73,535.80000 HTG