1 Haitian gourde to Hungarian forints
Convert HTG to HUF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HTG to HUF conversion chart
1 HTG = 2.96975 HUF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HTG to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.9698
|2.9698
|Low
|2.8234
|2.6751
|Average
|2.8890
|2.7826
|Change
|5.06%
|10.27%
|View full history
1 HTG to HUF stats
The performance of HTG to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9698 and a 30 day low of 2.8234. This means the 30 day average was 2.8890. The change for HTG to HUF was 5.06.
The performance of HTG to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9698 and a 90 day low of 2.6751. This means the 90 day average was 2.7826. The change for HTG to HUF was 10.27.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Haitian gourdes to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Haitian Gourde
|2000 HUF
|673.45800 HTG
|5000 HUF
|1,683.64500 HTG
|10000 HUF
|3,367.29000 HTG
|15000 HUF
|5,050.93500 HTG
|20000 HUF
|6,734.58000 HTG
|30000 HUF
|10,101.87000 HTG
|40000 HUF
|13,469.16000 HTG
|50000 HUF
|16,836.45000 HTG
|60000 HUF
|20,203.74000 HTG
|100000 HUF
|33,672.90000 HTG
|150000 HUF
|50,509.35000 HTG
|200000 HUF
|67,345.80000 HTG