Bulgarian levs to Haitian gourdes today

Convert BGN to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
73,427.40 htg

1.000 BGN = 73.43 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1731.4751.6640.96618.248
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5611.7261.9481.13121.362
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5350.89116.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Haitian Gourde
1 BGN73.42740 HTG
5 BGN367.13700 HTG
10 BGN734.27400 HTG
20 BGN1,468.54800 HTG
50 BGN3,671.37000 HTG
100 BGN7,342.74000 HTG
250 BGN18,356.85000 HTG
500 BGN36,713.70000 HTG
1000 BGN73,427.40000 HTG
2000 BGN146,854.80000 HTG
5000 BGN367,137.00000 HTG
10000 BGN734,274.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bulgarian Lev
1 HTG0.01362 BGN
5 HTG0.06809 BGN
10 HTG0.13619 BGN
20 HTG0.27238 BGN
50 HTG0.68095 BGN
100 HTG1.36189 BGN
250 HTG3.40473 BGN
500 HTG6.80945 BGN
1000 HTG13.61890 BGN
2000 HTG27.23780 BGN
5000 HTG68.09450 BGN
10000 HTG136.18900 BGN