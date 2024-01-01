Israeli new sheqels to Haitian gourdes today

1,000 ils
36,099.80 htg

1.000 ILS = 36.10 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
1 EUR10.8541.09190.681.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2021.7241.9431.13321.329
1 USD0.9170.783183.121.3491.5210.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Haitian Gourde
1 ILS36.09980 HTG
5 ILS180.49900 HTG
10 ILS360.99800 HTG
20 ILS721.99600 HTG
50 ILS1,804.99000 HTG
100 ILS3,609.98000 HTG
250 ILS9,024.95000 HTG
500 ILS18,049.90000 HTG
1000 ILS36,099.80000 HTG
2000 ILS72,199.60000 HTG
5000 ILS180,499.00000 HTG
10000 ILS360,998.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Israeli New Sheqel
1 HTG0.02770 ILS
5 HTG0.13851 ILS
10 HTG0.27701 ILS
20 HTG0.55402 ILS
50 HTG1.38505 ILS
100 HTG2.77010 ILS
250 HTG6.92525 ILS
500 HTG13.85050 ILS
1000 HTG27.70100 ILS
2000 HTG55.40200 ILS
5000 HTG138.50500 ILS
10000 HTG277.01000 ILS