500 Haitian gourdes to Israeli new sheqels

Convert HTG to ILS at the real exchange rate

500 htg
14.01 ils

G1.000 HTG = ₪0.02801 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:37
HTG to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

ILS
1 HTG to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02910.0291
Low0.02770.0273
Average0.02820.0281
Change-3.34%-0.21%
1 HTG to ILS stats

The performance of HTG to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0291 and a 30 day low of 0.0277. This means the 30 day average was 0.0282. The change for HTG to ILS was -3.34.

The performance of HTG to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0291 and a 90 day low of 0.0273. This means the 90 day average was 0.0281. The change for HTG to ILS was -0.21.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.30917.971.3540.76283.9630.9061.485
1 SGD0.764113.7251.0340.58264.130.6921.134
1 ZAR0.0560.07310.0750.0424.6720.050.083
1 CAD0.7380.96713.2710.56362.0040.6691.097

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Israeli New Sheqel
1 HTG0.02801 ILS
5 HTG0.14005 ILS
10 HTG0.28010 ILS
20 HTG0.56020 ILS
50 HTG1.40050 ILS
100 HTG2.80101 ILS
250 HTG7.00253 ILS
500 HTG14.00505 ILS
1000 HTG28.01010 ILS
2000 HTG56.02020 ILS
5000 HTG140.05050 ILS
10000 HTG280.10100 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Haitian Gourde
1 ILS35.70130 HTG
5 ILS178.50650 HTG
10 ILS357.01300 HTG
20 ILS714.02600 HTG
50 ILS1,785.06500 HTG
100 ILS3,570.13000 HTG
250 ILS8,925.32500 HTG
500 ILS17,850.65000 HTG
1000 ILS35,701.30000 HTG
2000 ILS71,402.60000 HTG
5000 ILS178,506.50000 HTG
10000 ILS357,013.00000 HTG