100 Haitian gourdes to Bulgarian levs

Convert HTG to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 htg
1.35 bgn

G1.000 HTG = лв0.01352 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
HTG to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 HTG to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01370.0139
Low0.01330.0133
Average0.01350.0136
Change-1.00%-0.37%
1 HTG to BGN stats

The performance of HTG to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0137 and a 30 day low of 0.0133. This means the 30 day average was 0.0135. The change for HTG to BGN was -1.00.

The performance of HTG to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0139 and a 90 day low of 0.0133. This means the 90 day average was 0.0136. The change for HTG to BGN was -0.37.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bulgarian Lev
1 HTG0.01352 BGN
5 HTG0.06760 BGN
10 HTG0.13520 BGN
20 HTG0.27040 BGN
50 HTG0.67601 BGN
100 HTG1.35201 BGN
250 HTG3.38003 BGN
500 HTG6.76005 BGN
1000 HTG13.52010 BGN
2000 HTG27.04020 BGN
5000 HTG67.60050 BGN
10000 HTG135.20100 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Haitian Gourde
1 BGN73.96390 HTG
5 BGN369.81950 HTG
10 BGN739.63900 HTG
20 BGN1,479.27800 HTG
50 BGN3,698.19500 HTG
100 BGN7,396.39000 HTG
250 BGN18,490.97500 HTG
500 BGN36,981.95000 HTG
1000 BGN73,963.90000 HTG
2000 BGN147,927.80000 HTG
5000 BGN369,819.50000 HTG
10000 BGN739,639.00000 HTG