Hungarian forint to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Haitian gourdes is currently 0.368 today, reflecting a -0.661% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.954% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 0.374 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.368 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.450% increase in value.