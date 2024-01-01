250 Haitian gourdes to Icelandic krónas

Convert HTG to ISK at the real exchange rate

250 htg
265.12 isk

G1.000 HTG = kr1.060 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38
HTG to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 HTG to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.06051.0605
Low1.03651.0365
Average1.04851.0483
Change0.90%2.24%
View full history

1 HTG to ISK stats

The performance of HTG to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0605 and a 30 day low of 1.0365. This means the 30 day average was 1.0485. The change for HTG to ISK was 0.90.

The performance of HTG to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0605 and a 90 day low of 1.0365. This means the 90 day average was 1.0483. The change for HTG to ISK was 2.24.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Icelandic Króna
1 HTG1.06049 ISK
5 HTG5.30245 ISK
10 HTG10.60490 ISK
20 HTG21.20980 ISK
50 HTG53.02450 ISK
100 HTG106.04900 ISK
250 HTG265.12250 ISK
500 HTG530.24500 ISK
1000 HTG1,060.49000 ISK
2000 HTG2,120.98000 ISK
5000 HTG5,302.45000 ISK
10000 HTG10,604.90000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Haitian Gourde
1 ISK0.94296 HTG
5 ISK4.71479 HTG
10 ISK9.42958 HTG
20 ISK18.85916 HTG
50 ISK47.14790 HTG
100 ISK94.29580 HTG
250 ISK235.73950 HTG
500 ISK471.47900 HTG
1000 ISK942.95800 HTG
2000 ISK1,885.91600 HTG
5000 ISK4,714.79000 HTG
10000 ISK9,429.58000 HTG