Haitian gourde to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Icelandic krónas is currently 1.060 today, reflecting a 0.587% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 1.820% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 1.060 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.040 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.569% increase in value.