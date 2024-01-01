Icelandic krónas to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert ISK to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
19.86 xcd

1.000 ISK = 0.01986 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6590.96818.21
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2121.7241.9411.13321.312
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3491.5190.88716.674
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / East Caribbean Dollar
1 ISK0.01986 XCD
5 ISK0.09928 XCD
10 ISK0.19855 XCD
20 ISK0.39710 XCD
50 ISK0.99276 XCD
100 ISK1.98551 XCD
250 ISK4.96378 XCD
500 ISK9.92755 XCD
1000 ISK19.85510 XCD
2000 ISK39.71020 XCD
5000 ISK99.27550 XCD
10000 ISK198.55100 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 XCD50.36480 ISK
5 XCD251.82400 ISK
10 XCD503.64800 ISK
20 XCD1,007.29600 ISK
50 XCD2,518.24000 ISK
100 XCD5,036.48000 ISK
250 XCD12,591.20000 ISK
500 XCD25,182.40000 ISK
1000 XCD50,364.80000 ISK
2000 XCD100,729.60000 ISK
5000 XCD251,824.00000 ISK
10000 XCD503,648.00000 ISK