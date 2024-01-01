Icelandic krónas to Brunei dollars today

Convert ISK to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
9.86 bnd

1.000 ISK = 0.009856 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Brunei Dollar
1 ISK0.00986 BND
5 ISK0.04928 BND
10 ISK0.09856 BND
20 ISK0.19712 BND
50 ISK0.49279 BND
100 ISK0.98559 BND
250 ISK2.46397 BND
500 ISK4.92793 BND
1000 ISK9.85586 BND
2000 ISK19.71172 BND
5000 ISK49.27930 BND
10000 ISK98.55860 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BND101.46200 ISK
5 BND507.31000 ISK
10 BND1,014.62000 ISK
20 BND2,029.24000 ISK
50 BND5,073.10000 ISK
100 BND10,146.20000 ISK
250 BND25,365.50000 ISK
500 BND50,731.00000 ISK
1000 BND101,462.00000 ISK
2000 BND202,924.00000 ISK
5000 BND507,310.00000 ISK
10000 BND1,014,620.00000 ISK