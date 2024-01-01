250 Brunei dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert BND to ISK at the real exchange rate

250 bnd
26,138.75 isk

B$1.000 BND = kr104.6 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High104.5550104.5550
Low101.9090101.6660
Average102.9330102.6336
Change2.21%1.49%
1 BND to ISK stats

The performance of BND to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 104.5550 and a 30 day low of 101.9090. This means the 30 day average was 102.9330. The change for BND to ISK was 2.21.

The performance of BND to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 104.5550 and a 90 day low of 101.6660. This means the 90 day average was 102.6336. The change for BND to ISK was 1.49.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BND104.55500 ISK
5 BND522.77500 ISK
10 BND1,045.55000 ISK
20 BND2,091.10000 ISK
50 BND5,227.75000 ISK
100 BND10,455.50000 ISK
250 BND26,138.75000 ISK
500 BND52,277.50000 ISK
1000 BND104,555.00000 ISK
2000 BND209,110.00000 ISK
5000 BND522,775.00000 ISK
10000 BND1,045,550.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Brunei Dollar
1 ISK0.00956 BND
5 ISK0.04782 BND
10 ISK0.09564 BND
20 ISK0.19129 BND
50 ISK0.47822 BND
100 ISK0.95643 BND
250 ISK2.39109 BND
500 ISK4.78217 BND
1000 ISK9.56434 BND
2000 ISK19.12868 BND
5000 ISK47.82170 BND
10000 ISK95.64340 BND