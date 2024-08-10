Brunei dollar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Icelandic krónas is currently 104.555 today, reflecting a -0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.567% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 104.607 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 103.558 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.447% decrease in value.